Our view: Trump's ballot claims are dangerous

Consider Katko's statement this week in which he committed to upholding the peaceful of transfer of power. He never explicitly criticized Trump, but he did say "we must continue to work to ensure the integrity of the upcoming elections."

In a vacuum, such a statement is a no-brainer. In every election at every level, bipartisan election officials must follow careful procedures to preserve the legitimacy of the results. But they always have done that and there is no legitimate evidence to indicate that they won't again.

What could be different this year, though, is election night results in close states won't be conclusive because of the large volume of absentee ballots that will be used as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will need to be counted and that process takes some time.

What has the president said about such votes?

"You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster. We'll want to have — get rid of the ballots, and you'll have a very — we'll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation."