Our view: Trump's ballot claims are dangerous

For the second time in less than two months, Republican members of Congress found themselves delicately trying to shoot down a crazy and deeply troubling comment from President Donald Trump last week.
In this recent example, it was Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election. In late July, it was the president's suggestion that the election might need to be delayed.
Both ideas were so outlandish that many Republican senators and representatives, including central New York's U.S. Rep. John Katko, came out to make it clear they would absolutely not support them.
But what Katko and these representatives haven't done is forcefully repudiate the underlying false claims that Trump used to justify both democracy-threatening ideas.
The president has continually claimed the use of mail-in ballots is ripe with systemic fraud. It's worth point that this problem somehow would only damage his campaign. Of course, there is no evidence to back up this claim, either.
But when the president of the most powerful democratic nation in the world is openly undermining the legitimacy of elections, it's not something that can be dismissed as another one of Trump's exaggerations.
Unfortunately, many of the GOP members of Congress are even going along, albeit in a much subtler way, with Trump's suggestion that there are serious voter fraud concerns in this year's election.
Consider Katko's statement this week in which he committed to upholding the peaceful of transfer of power. He never explicitly criticized Trump, but he did say "we must continue to work to ensure the integrity of the upcoming elections."
In a vacuum, such a statement is a no-brainer. In every election at every level, bipartisan election officials must follow careful procedures to preserve the legitimacy of the results. But they always have done that and there is no legitimate evidence to indicate that they won't again.
What could be different this year, though, is election night results in close states won't be conclusive because of the large volume of absentee ballots that will be used as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will need to be counted and that process takes some time.
What has the president said about such votes?
"You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster. We'll want to have — get rid of the ballots, and you'll have a very — we'll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation."
Despite the GOP response that sought to reassure the public that they would not support any attempts to thwart a transfer of power, the president kept his attacks on the election process going the rest of the week. He called mail-in ballots "a whole big scam" and said "we want to make sure the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be."
He later said this: "We’re not going to lose this, except if they cheat. That’s the way I look at it."
This talk will keep going and only get worse as the election draws near. It's well past time for the only people who have a chance to get through to Trump, reasonable Republican members of Congress, to unambiguously shoot it down.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
