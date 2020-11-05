Our view: Trump's claim of victory a danger to democracy

As elections officials in several U.S. states continued their work of counting hundreds of thousands of ballots early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump spoke from the White House to declare that he had won the election and called the continuation of the ballot count "a fraud on the American public."

He hadn't won the election, of course, because several key states were still too close to call, and Trump's unsubstantiated claim of fraud, while not surprising, was grossly irresponsible. Votes have always been counted well past election night in this country, and there have been several presidential elections in which it took days and even weeks to arrive at the final result.

The important thing now is counting all of the votes and making sure all of the counts are accurate, and elected leaders from both parties — including Republican Congressman John Katko — need to come together with a unified message on that front. The close vote totals in this deeply divided country make this a potentially volatile time for our nation, but permanent damage to our democracy can be avoided if we have enough leaders willing to act responsibly.