Our view: Trump's election rhetoric must be condemned

Some good news emerged last week regarding service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service. Those are the cuts that President Donald Trump at one point cited to suggest that the election be delayed.
But with widespread and bipartisan outcry over what was happening, the postmaster general suspended the cuts and told a Senate committee that the USPS will be able to handle the expected increase in mail-in ballots this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While that's encouraging, it has not stopped Trump from his attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the upcoming election results with false or blatantly misleading claims. Here are a few of his Twitter posts and comments from the past week:
In an Aug. 20 tweet: "They are sending out 51,000,000 Ballots to people who haven’t even requested a Ballot. Many of those people don’t even exist. They are trying to STEAL this election. This should not be allowed!"
Later that day he said in an interview that "this will be the most fraudulent election in history." And despite his attacks on mail-in voting, in the same interview he also said that in-person voting fraud is a huge threat that would require law enforcement to monitor polling places: "We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement, and we’re going to have hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals."
The day before, at a public event, Trump said "the only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged."
You may recall that Trump used similar rhetoric in 2016 for much of the campaign. Like this year, he was also trailing in the polls. Unlike this year, he was not speaking with the weight of the presidency of the United States.
Let it sink in: The leader of our nation is actively working to sow distrust among citizens in the most fundamental institution of our government: free and fair elections.
On this disturbing reality, though, way too many Republican members have been silent. That needs to change soon, or we could be heading toward yet another national crisis in November.
A few in the GOP conferences stood up against Trump when he suggested delaying the election and when it became too obvious what he was doing with the postal service. That included central New York U.S. Rep. John Katko.
And you know what? It had an impact. The election delay trial balloon was popped; he didn't bring that up again. And the postal service, while far from a fixed situation, appears to be heading in the right direction.
With the understanding that they can have an impact when they set Trump straight, we ask Katko and his colleagues to stop ignoring the president's rhetoric regarding the election's legitimacy. They must publicly demand that he stop with the baseless fraud and rigging claims, and start acting like a steward of our democracy instead of someone trying to tear it apart.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
