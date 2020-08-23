Our view: Trump's election rhetoric must be condemned

The day before, at a public event, Trump said "the only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged."

You may recall that Trump used similar rhetoric in 2016 for much of the campaign. Like this year, he was also trailing in the polls. Unlike this year, he was not speaking with the weight of the presidency of the United States.

Let it sink in: The leader of our nation is actively working to sow distrust among citizens in the most fundamental institution of our government: free and fair elections.

On this disturbing reality, though, way too many Republican members have been silent. That needs to change soon, or we could be heading toward yet another national crisis in November.

A few in the GOP conferences stood up against Trump when he suggested delaying the election and when it became too obvious what he was doing with the postal service. That included central New York U.S. Rep. John Katko.

And you know what? It had an impact. The election delay trial balloon was popped; he didn't bring that up again. And the postal service, while far from a fixed situation, appears to be heading in the right direction.