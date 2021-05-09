Our view: Trump's influence remains a grave threat

Stefanik, whose voting record is much less conservative than Cheney's, has been unabashed Trump supporter ever since his first impeachment. She promoted the dangerous lies about the election results that Trump pushed and that led to the Jan. 6 attack. And hours after the Capitol was secured, she was right back there continuing the lies with her votes against certifying the results.

It would be easy to say that this is just a party matter, and that Republicans are free to destroy themselves with their choice to stay all-in with Donald Trump.

But the damage Trump has done to America is too great to gloss over. We said it in this space on Jan. 7, and it still applies today: "If this attempt to destroy the most fundamental element of American government — our free and fair elections — is not met with complete repudiation and consequences, the scary reality is that it will likely be attempted again. And it very well could someday succeed."

It seems inevitable that Cheney will be out as a House leader, and Stefanik will be in, by the time this week is over.