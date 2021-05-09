Our view: Trump's influence remains a grave threat

Under four years with Donald Trump as the undisputed leader of the Republican Party, the GOP lost control of the House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the White House. Trump was impeached twice, the second with bipartisan support for both the impeachment and his conviction. And the former president faces serious legal troubles on a multiple fronts, including investigations that could result in criminal charges.
It's remarkable that after all of that, Trump appears to be the person calling the most important shots for Republicans at the national level. How else to explain the swell of GOP movement toward ousting U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, consistently rated among the most conservative lawmakers in Washington on policy matters?
Cheney has rightfully demanded a full, independent investigation into the Trump-inspired attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. She was one of a handful of a Republicans who voted for his impeachment, and she hasn't wavered in her belief that Trump's words and actions caused one of the worst days in our nation's history and posed a grave threat to the democratic government that has made this nation the greatest in the world.
But Trump and his base of supporters refuse to take accountability for what happened, and actually are seeking to punish all who would question him. Hence his work to target Cheney for removal from her GOP House leadership and install upstate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as her replacement.
Stefanik, whose voting record is much less conservative than Cheney's, has been unabashed Trump supporter ever since his first impeachment. She promoted the dangerous lies about the election results that Trump pushed and that led to the Jan. 6 attack. And hours after the Capitol was secured, she was right back there continuing the lies with her votes against certifying the results.
It would be easy to say that this is just a party matter, and that Republicans are free to destroy themselves with their choice to stay all-in with Donald Trump.
But the damage Trump has done to America is too great to gloss over. We said it in this space on Jan. 7, and it still applies today: "If this attempt to destroy the most fundamental element of American government — our free and fair elections — is not met with complete repudiation and consequences, the scary reality is that it will likely be attempted again. And it very well could someday succeed."
It seems inevitable that Cheney will be out as a House leader, and Stefanik will be in, by the time this week is over.
But that can't be the end of our nation's response to Jan. 6. For responsible Republicans and Democrats who showed they understand the danger Trump presents with their impeachment votes last winter, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, the work to move the nation clearly past Donald Trump must endure.
