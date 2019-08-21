Sometimes it takes an event of public embarrassment to spur action by the government.
For the sake of maximizing the potential of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn and Fleming, we hope that's the case following an incident that happened at the South Street site earlier this month.
On Aug. 8, the property hosted its first ever American naturalization ceremony, with 25 new citizens taking the Oath of Allegiance on ground where Tubman once stood. The historic event brought a large crowd, so large that the Tubman Home parking lot couldn't hold all the cars. So some visitors had to park across the street in a field. And thanks to the wet weather, the head of the Cayuga County tourism office couldn't get her car out of the mud.
Many of the new Americans on hand helped her get free, but for many people familiar with the Tubman Home property, the scene was an unfortunate reminder of the lack of infrastructure improvements at the site, despite it becoming part of the National Park Service.
Another national park that's tied to Tubman in Maryland has seen the opposite effect. Significant investment in facilities to make it a first-class historical tourism site has poured in, and the entity that has taken the lead down there is the state of Maryland.
Not so, at least so far, in New York.
This unfortunate reality prompted Harriet Tubman Boosters Club President Laurel Ullyette this week to write members of the state Legislature representing parts of Cayuga County, calling on them to fight for serious state funding for the park.
"The Harriet Tubman Boosters encourage (our legislators) to please begin immediately to place a higher priority on finding the resources to more quickly move along the process of upgrading this important and very special piece of our American history. In this time of reemerging racial hatred, an educational resource like the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park is more significant and necessary than ever. Please prioritize this project immediately."
We couldn't say it any better, but we urge the Tubman Boosters, tourism officials, local government leaders and Cayuga County-area residents to also send this message directly to the people with the most power to make it happen: Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.
We know the money is there. It was more than three years ago when Cuomo announced that the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council was a winner of a $500 million Upstate Revitalization Initiative competition, with a Tubman project included in the council's application.
It's time to follow through on bringing that project to reality, and getting New York state fully involved in this tremendous opportunity for Auburn and Cayuga County.
