Our view: Tubman coins a win for history, Auburn

A deeply divided U.S. Congress has delivered a big win for historic preservation in Auburn with the approval of commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman, but work remains to be done before the impact of the legislation will become noticeable locally.

The Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act authorizes the minting of three different coins that will be adorned with Tubman's name and image, and surcharges on the coins will be split between the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, with the Auburn park standing to receive more than $4 million in funding.

The legislation was approved by the U.S. Senate in February, with the House of Representatives passing it on Tuesday. The House bill was written by U.S. Rep. John Katko, who first introduced it in 2020.

At this point, the design of the coins has yet to be determined, so it will be a couple years before they are unveiled to the public, but in the meantime the Tubman Home is going to have to raise matching funds in order to share in the proceeds, so we urge our community's leaders to begin getting organized now to help in that endeavor.

The coins will be more than cherished keepsakes for families, the money they raise will lead to some site improvements to make the Tubman park a destination that truly reflects her historic legacy and help further solidify the foundation of her story being continued to be told for generations in the city she chose to spend a big part of her life in.

