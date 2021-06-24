Our view: Turnout for primary election should concern candidates, taxpayers

Did you take an active role in determining who will represent your party in the general election in November? Statistically speaking, you probably didn't. Unofficial numbers from Tuesday night's returns put turnout in this all-GOP primary in Cayuga County at 15.1% — or 654 ballots cast out of a possible 4,345.

The numbers are concerning, because they mean that too few people are determining who will be on the ballot. With races involving seats on the county Legislature, town supervisors and town board members, some of those candidates are likely going to have a hand next year in passing laws that will affect your life and deciding how to best spend your money.

Certainly the pandemic and even 2020 national election fatigue played a role in this, but these numbers can't be ignored completely. It's not healthy for representative democracy when the vast majority of the public is not participating in arguably the most important elections, those at the municipal level.

Recent changes to state election law opened up an enormous window for citizens to cast their votes before the election deadline, but very few took advantage of that opportunity last week, with a dreadfully low 11 votes cast in the nine-day early voting period.