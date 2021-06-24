Our view: Turnout for primary election should concern candidates, taxpayers

Did you take an active role in determining who will represent your party in the general election in November? Statistically speaking, you probably didn't. Unofficial numbers from Tuesday night's returns put turnout in this all-GOP primary in Cayuga County at 15.1% — or 654 ballots cast out of a possible 4,345.
The numbers are concerning, because they mean that too few people are determining who will be on the ballot. With races involving seats on the county Legislature, town supervisors and town board members, some of those candidates are likely going to have a hand next year in passing laws that will affect your life and deciding how to best spend your money.
Certainly the pandemic and even 2020 national election fatigue played a role in this, but these numbers can't be ignored completely. It's not healthy for representative democracy when the vast majority of the public is not participating in arguably the most important elections, those at the municipal level.
Recent changes to state election law opened up an enormous window for citizens to cast their votes before the election deadline, but very few took advantage of that opportunity last week, with a dreadfully low 11 votes cast in the nine-day early voting period.
This isn't an issue unique to Cayuga County, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be viewed as a problem worth trying to solve. Our elected leaders at town, city and county levels, plus elections officials and party leaders, need to step up their efforts to engage with residents. And that engagement should happen not just during election seasons, but throughout the year by proactively communicating with residents and seeking out their feedback.
We hear pledges from candidates every fall that, if elected, they plan to hold regular forums with constituents, and while some are certainly more accessible than others, the majority seem to forget about the public participation aspect of their job once they take office.
Finding ways to reverse abysmally low turnout in local election year primaries should become a priority for elections officials and officeholders at all levels. And taxpayers need to understand that they have the ultimate power to determine who should be entrusted to oversee the administration of their government.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.