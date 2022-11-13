Our view: Tweak voting, reporting issues before Election Day

The 2022 midterm elections produced strong turnout throughout New York state, which was encouraging to see. Our representative democracy functions best with strong voter participation.

But every election should also be evaluated for what could have been done better to make it accessible and efficient.

In Cayuga and a handful of other counties, one problem that surfaced was slowness with the electronic pollbooks used to sign in voters. The result was a buildup in the lines at polling places in several municipalities, which is something every elections board wants to avoid.

Other counties that have the same electronic polling books vendor experienced the same problem, and post-election discussions are underway to figure out a fix for future elections.

It’s vital in Cayuga County that this problem does not get lost in a coming transition from longtime elections board commissioners Kate Lacey and Cherl Heary to newcomers Keith Batman and John Camardo.

We also urge Camardo and Batman to take a fresh look at the impact of a reduction in polling places in the city of Auburn this year. The elections board reduced the city from six to four locations on Election Day, with voters able to go to any of the four spots regardless of where in the city they lived. The current commissioners don’t believe this contributed to the lines, but it’s hard to imagine it didn’t have some impact. And in 2024, when a presidential election will drive turnout even higher, four locations could be inadequate.

A final issue we hope to see the state Board of Elections address is the inconsistency among counties in how they publicly report results. Especially with statewide and multi-county races, this can lead to confusion on election night about who is winning and by how much. At a time when some politicians and their operatives are unfortunately eager to sow doubt about elections, confusion due to inconsistent reporting is unacceptable.

