Our view: Unemployment filing system is failing New Yorkers

Amid the praise he's getting for his calm demeanor and decisive leadership, Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to be more forceful in addressing a festering problem with the state's pandemic response: a failing unemployment claim filing process.
The shuttering of businesses statewide has led to an enormous surge in the number of people suddenly unable to pay for their basic household necessities. As tens of thousands try to apply for unemployment benefits, the state Department of Labor has been unable to keep up, despite streamlining the claims process, dedicating more than 700 people to the telephone claim center, and adding additional servers to support its website capacity.
There are horror stories everywhere about people unable to file because they can't get through on phones — and the website times out in the middle of the process or crashes altogether. In some cases, people being directed to make a phone call after trying to register online are unable to get through to complete the process.
The labor department has been active with a public relations campaign that says they are working harder than ever and want everyone to be assured they will get the money they are due. But for many people, weeks of delays are going to be devastating as they try to keep their families sheltered and fed.
We urge our state legislators to demand that more be done to fix this problem. Families in dire financial straits need all the backup they can get from the elected representatives who took an oath to work on their behalf.
The bottom line is that Cuomo needs to be bold and forceful in ramping up the state's unemployment filing system or waiving more of the common steps this process requires. The economic crisis is just as real as the health crisis, and New York needs to handle it as such.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
