Our view: Unemployment filing system is failing New Yorkers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Amid the praise he's getting for his calm demeanor and decisive leadership, Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to be more forceful in addressing a festering problem with the state's pandemic response: a failing unemployment claim filing process.

The shuttering of businesses statewide has led to an enormous surge in the number of people suddenly unable to pay for their basic household necessities. As tens of thousands try to apply for unemployment benefits, the state Department of Labor has been unable to keep up, despite streamlining the claims process, dedicating more than 700 people to the telephone claim center, and adding additional servers to support its website capacity.

There are horror stories everywhere about people unable to file because they can't get through on phones — and the website times out in the middle of the process or crashes altogether. In some cases, people being directed to make a phone call after trying to register online are unable to get through to complete the process.

The labor department has been active with a public relations campaign that says they are working harder than ever and want everyone to be assured they will get the money they are due. But for many people, weeks of delays are going to be devastating as they try to keep their families sheltered and fed.