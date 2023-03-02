With 30 days until the deadline to pass the state budget, we are once again imploring Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders to be up front with the public — and the bulk of the Legislature — concerning negotiations over the most important issues.

We were disappointed last year when the first year of budget talks under the Hochul administration were just as secretive — some say even more secretive — than they had been in the past.

Last-minute additions by Hochul of criminal justice reforms and stadium financing for the Buffalo Bills last year didn't help matters any, and budget bills were voted on at 5 a.m. on a Saturday a week after the deadline had passed.

This year's budget proposal is also far from a slam dunk.

Republicans have called out several proposals they say will exacerbate the state’s lack of affordability, such as eliminating enhanced Medicaid payments to local governments, increasing unemployment insurance taxes, and spending hundreds of millions of dollars to pay for migrant resettlement in New York City.

And Republicans aren't the only detractors. Some Democrats are going to dig in their heels over Hochul's desire to pull back some parts of bail reform and raise tuition at public colleges, and she faces a major struggle in trying to balance the wants and needs of upstate communities in the face of more powerful political pressures from downstate legislators.

State taxpayers and their elected representatives are still divided on some of the governor's biggest priorities, and they all deserve to be kept up to date about what will and what won't end up in the final budget.

Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie can — and should — update the public as negotiations carry on about how to spend $227 billion it taxpayer funds.

