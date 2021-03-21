Our view: Use CDC's new green light to help Cayuga County-area students

Cayuga County-area school districts officials have been talking since February about the goal of increasing in-person learning opportunities, and some incremental progress has taken place in districts using a hybrid model for most of its students.
But for several districts, a final decision to bring back full-time in-person classes hasn't come. Education officials pointed to a lack of clear direction from health officials regarding a currently acceptable level of physical distance that must be maintained between students. In short, they've been waiting for someone with expertise to tell them it's safe to shift from 6 feet of social distancing to 3 feet.
Thankfully, that guidance finally came on Friday, when the federal Centers for Disease Control put out revisions to its school safety guidelines. The nation's top public healthy agencies says 3 feet is safe in areas where community transmission of COVID-19 is at "low, moderate or substantial" levels (that covers all but "high," which means more than 100 news cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period).
Cayuga County, where case volume has been dropping steadily for more two months while vaccination rates are going up, is in solid standing to implement the CDC's new recommendations. It's time for county and state public health officials to clearly acknowledge this, and for districts to move forward with plans.
For those nervous about such a move, it's important to remember that the smaller physical distance threshold does not equate to a return to school the way it was pre-pandemic. Aside from the fact that there still is a distance requirement (albeit smaller), students and staff will continue wearing masks, hand-washing and sanitizing will still be emphasized and prioritized, and COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and quarantining will be continued.
What we've learned in the first seven months of this unprecedented school year is that students are excellent at following established COVID-19 guidelines, and as a result, transmission within school buildings has been extremely low. Even during our worst spike, contact tracing showed that community spread was mostly happening outside the educational environment.
The other big lesson learned this year, though, is that most students absolutely need in-person classes in order to succeed academically, and that it's also essential for their mental health and social development.
With a big blessing from the CDC in hand, we urge everyone with a hand in these decisions in Cayuga County to commit to giving all of our students an increased opportunity to learn in their school buildings with their peers.
