Our view: Use CDC's new green light to help Cayuga County-area students

For those nervous about such a move, it's important to remember that the smaller physical distance threshold does not equate to a return to school the way it was pre-pandemic. Aside from the fact that there still is a distance requirement (albeit smaller), students and staff will continue wearing masks, hand-washing and sanitizing will still be emphasized and prioritized, and COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and quarantining will be continued.

What we've learned in the first seven months of this unprecedented school year is that students are excellent at following established COVID-19 guidelines, and as a result, transmission within school buildings has been extremely low. Even during our worst spike, contact tracing showed that community spread was mostly happening outside the educational environment.

The other big lesson learned this year, though, is that most students absolutely need in-person classes in order to succeed academically, and that it's also essential for their mental health and social development.

With a big blessing from the CDC in hand, we urge everyone with a hand in these decisions in Cayuga County to commit to giving all of our students an increased opportunity to learn in their school buildings with their peers.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0