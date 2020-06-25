Our view: Use common sense, common courtesy with fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks and Independence Day are inseparable in the United States, but an early start to the celebration this year and reports of irresponsible behavior have us wishing that revelers would tone it down a bit.

The Cayuga County 911 center has taken about 100 calls from people bothered by fireworks since the beginning of May, perhaps attributable to the fact that people have had a lot of extra time of their hands during the school and work closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal fireworks in New York do not include explosive devices like bottle rockets that soar into the air and end their flight with a bang. And noise-makers such as those are not just disruptive to sleepy residents and anxious pets, they can cause public safety issues. The 911 center recently issued a plea for people to stop lighting fireworks in the area of Auburn Community Hospital because of the risk to a helicopter waiting to take off from the hospital's helipad. Auburn police responded to the neighborhood to help calm things down.

We don't expect fireworks to go silent and we would not want them to completely disappear from July 4 celebrations, so we join Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler in urging people to simply show more consideration for their neighbors. "We need to remember our basic civic duty to each other and consider these things appropriately," he said.