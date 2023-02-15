Lawmakers in Albany are talking about expanding the state's bottle bill to add more products to those requiring a deposit and doubling the current deposit from a nickel to a dime. We support the idea of decreasing the amount of trash generated by drink containers as long as every precaution is taken to help businesses absorb the impact of the proposed change.

A bill currently being debated would require a deposit be paid and redeemed on wine and liquor bottles in addition to bottled coffees, sports drinks and other products.

Yes, the price of beverages will go up, but the same thing happened the first time the state placed a deposit on cans and bottles of beer and soda, and everyone eventually got used to the idea.

The state put a 5 cent deposit on many bottles and cans 40 years ago, and it had an immediate impact on the amount of trash being sent to landfills and the amount of litter along roadsides. The rule was later amended to add water bottles to the mix — a change that has led to more recycling of millions of single-use containers.

Reducing waste even more is a good reason to add more products to the list that now require a deposit — and a dime doesn't seem like too much ask.

With such a big change, however, we urge lawmakers to take great care that unworkable burdens aren't placed on the many businesses that will be forced to manage the new redemption system. And any new rules certainly can't be added too quickly, so a generous phased-in approach will be required to give everyone time to adjust.

We understand the concerns of business owners, and we don't want to see liquor stores and other retailers take a hit they can't afford. If this proposed legislation moves forward, the state will need to find the right balance between expanding container recycling protecting businesses from irreparable harm.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.