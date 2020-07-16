Our view: Use independent science to examine COVID-19 nursing home deaths

After a series of half-truths and finger-pointing over the state's handling of nursing home residents during the coronavirus pandemic, New Yorkers deserve an independent, science-based review of what happened — not so that blame can be laid but so that lives may be saved in the future.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been criticized over his order in March that nursing homes had to accept COVID-19 patients returning from hospitals, a directive intended to free up as many hospital beds as possible as cases surged in the state. Many blame that policy for helping spread the virus among a highly vulnerable population, and nearly 6,500 coronavirus deaths in the state (with some estimates that the true number is above 10,000) have now been linked to nursing home and long-term care facilities.
In an attempt to deflect blame, the Cuomo administration recently published a report indicating that infected nursing home employees were largely responsible for the spread of of the virus inside facilities, concluding that "nursing home admissions from hospitals were not a driver of nursing home infections or fatalities.”
At this point, Cuomo critics, led by Republican state legislators and members of Congress, refuse to acknowledge anything that doesn't conclude nursing home deaths were the fault of the governor and no one else, while Cuomo and his team claim they made no mistakes, and even if they did, it was the federal government's fault for failing to stop the spread of the disease and providing too little aid when it did.
Republicans in Congress have demanded that Cuomo turn over records on his March 25 order and the effects it had. Cuomo said that calling nursing home deaths preventable is a "political conspiracy" but that his report "has the facts, and the facts tell the opposite story.”
Most reasonable people without a political agenda feel the truth is somewhere in between. And getting to that truth matters, because as we're seeing around the country, the virus isn't magically disappearing. Just like New York City saw in the spring, some hospitals in states where cases now are surging are running out of space for new patients.
A true independent study into the matter would be a valuable tool for helping decision makers in New York and elsewhere be better prepared to make the right choices when faced with such an emergency.
The New York scenario was awful. It would be a terrible mistake if we don't use the power of scientific study that's completely removed from politics to learn from it.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
