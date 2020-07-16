Our view: Use independent science to examine COVID-19 nursing home deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a series of half-truths and finger-pointing over the state's handling of nursing home residents during the coronavirus pandemic, New Yorkers deserve an independent, science-based review of what happened — not so that blame can be laid but so that lives may be saved in the future.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been criticized over his order in March that nursing homes had to accept COVID-19 patients returning from hospitals, a directive intended to free up as many hospital beds as possible as cases surged in the state. Many blame that policy for helping spread the virus among a highly vulnerable population, and nearly 6,500 coronavirus deaths in the state (with some estimates that the true number is above 10,000) have now been linked to nursing home and long-term care facilities.

In an attempt to deflect blame, the Cuomo administration recently published a report indicating that infected nursing home employees were largely responsible for the spread of of the virus inside facilities, concluding that "nursing home admissions from hospitals were not a driver of nursing home infections or fatalities.”