Our view: Utmost care must be taken in 'scaling down' NY prisons

Gov. Kathy Hochul is following up on her predecessor's initiative to cut costs by scaling back on the number of correctional facilities the state operates, and at this point we are cautiously optimistic that she will go about it in a manner that gives greater consideration to the employees and communities that will be affected.

Hochul recently said that she began studying the capacity and occupancy of state prisons during her first week in office as part of a "scaling-down initiative" and has been exploring alternative uses for some facilities.

And while such talk always makes us a bit uneasy with Cayuga County being home to two correctional facilities, we were pleased to hear Hochul vocalize an understanding that closing prisons is not something to be taken lightly.

"My question is always about the workers who have made this their career," she said. "I don't live far from some of these facilities in upstate New York, my home, and I know it has an impact on the local economy."

Part of the closure process, Hochul said, will involve a consideration of whether there are alternative uses for the facilities such as residential centers or substance abuse treatment facilities.

It's a step up from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "close now, ask questions later" approach. The closure of Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County in 2014 meant that workers who weren't laid off were transferred out of town, and a halfhearted effort by the state to help revitalize the area failed to come up with a reuse for the 196-acre property. And the announcement four days before Christmas 2020 that Gowanda Correctional Facility in western New York would be shuttered in 90 days left that small community with the abrupt loss of about $51 million in local payroll and prison employees forced to make quick decisions about whether to relocate to another part of the state or look for work doing something else.

And there are other considerations that need to be addressed.

The justification for closing more prisons the state always falls back on is the decreasing incarcerated population, but concerns about escalating violence that have been brought forward by the corrections officers union in recent years need to be carefully evaluated as well.

There are also more recent issues to consider related to COVID-19 and minimizing the spread of the virus, so packing inmates and staff into fewer facilities may not be the best health and safety protocol to follow either.

We urge Hochul to move slowly and carefully on the issue of correctional facilities and take more than the bottom line into account before making plans to close any of them.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

