Our view: 'Vaccine czar' for New York wearing too many hats

As millions of New Yorkers continue to wait for access to COVID-19 vaccinations, the person in charge of vaccine distribution in the state has demonstrated that he is too close to Albany politics to effectively focus on the task.

A longtime ally of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been making inquiries to gauge statewide support for the governor, who is under investigation following several allegations of harassment. The problem is that some people receiving those calls felt like their answer might affect their status on the vaccine distribution hierarchy.

Larry Schwartz, a longtime political aide to the governor, said that he has always conducted himself with the highest ethical standards and that any suggestion of a quid pro quo regarding vaccines is false.

Municipalities are waiting for instructions and further guidance from the state — and waiting for more shipments of vaccine. So some county executives have naturally been off-put — even downright suspicious — to get a call from the state's "vaccine czar" regarding anything other than an update on plans for distribution.