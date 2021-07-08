Our view: Vaccine incentives at NY prisons well worth the cost

New York's prison system has created an incentive program in an effort to entice more inmates to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. We think it's a great idea, and a similar program should also be started for employees.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said that it plans to hold a raffle of sorts and award packages of food items to five inmates at each of the state's 50 prisons for those who get their vaccination. Correctional facilities with the highest vaccination rates would also hold a barbecue for inmates who participate in the program.

We know some people roll their eyes at the thought of felons getting taxpayer-funded "perks" but spending a few bucks on some care packages or putting together a barbecue for some inmates is not going to cost a lot of money, and it may help close the gap in the effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

After the program was announced, the union representing the bulk of prison employees asked, essentially, "What about us?"