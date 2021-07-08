Our view: Vaccine incentives at NY prisons well worth the cost

New York's prison system has created an incentive program in an effort to entice more inmates to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. We think it's a great idea, and a similar program should also be started for employees.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said that it plans to hold a raffle of sorts and award packages of food items to five inmates at each of the state's 50 prisons for those who get their vaccination. Correctional facilities with the highest vaccination rates would also hold a barbecue for inmates who participate in the program.
We know some people roll their eyes at the thought of felons getting taxpayer-funded "perks" but spending a few bucks on some care packages or putting together a barbecue for some inmates is not going to cost a lot of money, and it may help close the gap in the effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
After the program was announced, the union representing the bulk of prison employees asked, essentially, "What about us?"
We wholeheartedly agree that staff should also be offered incentives, and we urge DOCCS to make that happen as soon as possible.
Vaccination rates vary by facility, but the pandemic took a heavy toll on New York's prisons, with more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases among employees and more than 6,600 among inmates. At least 35 inmates and eight workers died.
Higher vaccination rates in prisons and jails are crucial because the nature of these facilities means viruses can spread rapidly. It's a unique environment where people work in extraordinarily close quarters — and that can easily turn into spread beyond the walls of a facility if unvaccinated staff members get infected and bring it home to their families.
Making vaccines readily available — and including a small incentive — may be just the thing to get more inmates, officers and civilians employees vaccinated. Spending a little money to lessen the chances of people getting sick is well worth the investment.
