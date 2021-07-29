Our view: Vaccine mandate for state workers will save lives

We know not everyone is going to be happy that New York is ordering COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for state workers, but it is not an unprecedented mandate. We don't believe that it's an unreasonable one, either, and we hope other public and private employers move in the same direction.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that state government workers have until Labor Day to get vaccinated and that those those who don't will be required to be tested for the virus before coming to work. California announced a similar plan on Monday, and New York City has already planned a similar mandate for public employees including police officers and teachers.
The state reported last week that confirmed COVID-19 cases, after falling into the hundreds in the spring, were nearing 2,000 a day for the first time since May. The numbers are undeniable and will most certainly increase in the fall.
Aside from the expected reactions from some that Cuomo is overstepping his authority and "bullying" the workforce, we were pleased to see that public employee unions appear to be onboard with the plan. United University Professions President Fred Kowal expressed an interest in negotiating the mandate on behalf of hospital workers, and CSEA President Mary Sullivan said that failing to act would put workers and their families at increasing risk. That's a good first step, because the unions will have a big part to play in the participation of workers.
People have the right to make their own health care decisions, but those who have thus far chosen not to get vaccinated should understand that their colleagues have a right to a safe workplace. In any case, allowing people the option of weekly testing is a perfect compromise for anyone who doesn't want the vaccine for whatever reason.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the state as vaccinations rates continue to decline, and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant is nothing to be trifled with, so while this mandate may make some people uncomfortable, it's the right thing to do on behalf of public health.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.