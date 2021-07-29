Our view: Vaccine mandate for state workers will save lives

We know not everyone is going to be happy that New York is ordering COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for state workers, but it is not an unprecedented mandate. We don't believe that it's an unreasonable one, either, and we hope other public and private employers move in the same direction.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that state government workers have until Labor Day to get vaccinated and that those those who don't will be required to be tested for the virus before coming to work. California announced a similar plan on Monday, and New York City has already planned a similar mandate for public employees including police officers and teachers.

The state reported last week that confirmed COVID-19 cases, after falling into the hundreds in the spring, were nearing 2,000 a day for the first time since May. The numbers are undeniable and will most certainly increase in the fall.