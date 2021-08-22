Our view: Vaccines are key to Cayuga County school success

Cayuga County school district reopening plans have been trickling out over the past two weeks, and so far, all of them have made the smart decision to hold in-person classes five days per week.

The importance of this type of instruction, for both academic and emotional development, crystalized last year when so many students struggled with remote learning.

But COVID-19 does not care about learning models. It's a debilitating and extra deadly disease that is making a disturbing resurgence in much of the nation, and that most certainly includes Cayuga County. With transmission levels returning to wintertime levels, there's no question that everyone who lives and works in the county should be following health and safety protocols advocated by doctors and public health experts.

Those include wearing masks in public settings regardless of vaccination status because infection rates are so high. They also include practicing good hygiene such as frequent and thorough hand washing or sanitizing, and staying home and consulting with your physician about testing for COVID-19 when you or your children become symptomatic.