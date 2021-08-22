Our view: Vaccines are key to Cayuga County school success

Cayuga County school district reopening plans have been trickling out over the past two weeks, and so far, all of them have made the smart decision to hold in-person classes five days per week.
The importance of this type of instruction, for both academic and emotional development, crystalized last year when so many students struggled with remote learning.
But COVID-19 does not care about learning models. It's a debilitating and extra deadly disease that is making a disturbing resurgence in much of the nation, and that most certainly includes Cayuga County. With transmission levels returning to wintertime levels, there's no question that everyone who lives and works in the county should be following health and safety protocols advocated by doctors and public health experts.
Those include wearing masks in public settings regardless of vaccination status because infection rates are so high. They also include practicing good hygiene such as frequent and thorough hand washing or sanitizing, and staying home and consulting with your physician about testing for COVID-19 when you or your children become symptomatic.
But of all the steps that can have a huge impact on reversing the trend of increased infection in Cayuga County, none is more vital than getting more residents vaccinated. And in this county, the simple truth is that far too many unvaccinated residents are in the age demographic in which they are likely to be parents of pre-K through 12th-grade students.
Cayuga County's overall vaccination rate (at least one dose of an approved vaccine) stood at 53% as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health. That's 10 percentage points below the statewide rate.
But dive into the age demographics and the picture becomes more clear. In the three age groups that start with ages 26-to-34 and end with 45-to-54, the gaps between Cayuga County's vaccination rate and the statewide total range from 18.2% to 20.6%.
Those rates absolutely need to improve if we're going to keep COVID-19 infections out of schools. And as we can see in several states in the South where the virus is raging even worse, the ability to maintain in-person learning will be seriously jeopardized if large numbers of students have to quarantine.
For those parents who have not gotten vaccinated yet, we urge them to have a conversation with their physician or their child's pediatrician or both. Those are the highly trained medical professionals you've trusted with your health, and they can help you make the best decision.
