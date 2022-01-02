Our view: Vaccines vital for keeping schools open

One of the hard lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is the importance of keeping schools open for in-person learning. Despite best efforts of schools, students and their families, the extended remote and hybrid learning that took place prior to this school year did considerable damage to children's mental health and their educational and social development.

Keeping in-person learning going has been a priority since students returned in September, and that must continue. But a point could come when the overwhelming volume of COVID-19 cases makes it impossible to provide in-person education.

We're getting dangerously close to that point in Cayuga County.

The good news is, unlike the winter surge experienced during the 2020-21 school year, families have an extremely effective tool at their disposal: vaccines.

Since November, all school-age children have been eligible for Pfizer vaccinations that offer proven protection against COVID-19. Unfortunately, the vaccination rates have been sluggish, despite assurances and encouragement from pediatricians and public health and infectious disease experts. In Cayuga County, according to the state Department of Health, just 22.8% of children ages 5-11 have had at least one vaccine shot and 54.8% in the 12-17 age group have had the same level of vaccination. That does not bode well for what could happen in January and February in school buildings.

If we want to keep schools open, with the added bonus of protecting children's health, we must resolve to get the child vaccinations rates elevated quickly. Parents who remain hesitant about vaccines should talk to their children's doctor, and get answers to the questions that might be holding them back.

Making this matter even more important is new data showing that with this rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, there's been a troubling increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The CDC reported last week that from Dec. 22-28, there was a daily average of 378 children 17 and under admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, up 66% from the week before.

Fortunately, the Cayuga County Health Department is offering an easy way for parents to get their children vaccinated this week. Clinics offering walk-in and appointment vaccinations for the age 5-11 group are scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Fingerlakes Mall event center. An appointment-only clinic is also set for ages 12 and up from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

For anyone wishing to make an appointment for one of these clinics, visit cayugacounty.us/health.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0