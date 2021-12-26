Our view: Vigilance key in getting past omicron wave

We hope a story of Christmas inspiration can also serve as a reminder of why it's so important to follow COVID-19 protocols and to encourage vaccinations and boosters.

When we do these things, we protect ourselves ad reduce the need for economic and educational shutdowns. But we also minimize the impact this disease can have on our most vulnerable residents.

On Friday we published a story, photos and a video about Bill Moore, an Auburn resident who has diabetes. Bill was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but because no vaccine is every 100% effective at preventing infection, he still came down with it in late summer.

And because Bill has a serious underlying health issue, he became severely ill. Thanks to his fighting spirit, the love of his wife, family and friends, and the incredible network of health care providers, he overcame being put on a ventilator and returned home after roughly five months in two hospitals and three rehabilitation centers.

But as uplifting as Bill's return home is, his story also illustrates just how dangerous COVID-19 can be, especially for people with compromised immunity and certain underlying health issues.

It's important to note that although he became infected, the vaccine likely helped Bill survive. And we're sure Bill and his wife, Joyce, would be the first person to say do everything in your power to avoid contracting this virus.

The more we can minimize the spread of the infection, even this extremely contagious but perhaps less severe omicron variant, that better we protect the most vulnerable loved ones in our lives.

Wearing a mask when indoors in public settings for a few more weeks, getting vaccinated, staying home when not feeling well and practicing good respiratory hygiene are small but effective sacrifices to make so that we can minimize harm.

