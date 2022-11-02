Our view: Vote yes on Cayuga County redistricting

The ballots for this year's general election in Cayuga County are packed, with voters able to make choices in up to 12 different races, ranging from governor of New York state to, in a few cases, a town-level seat.

But it's vital that voters not forget about two more decisions to make on the back of their ballots. Propositions for the statewide environmental bond act and new district lines for the Cayuga County Legislature are printed there.

On the measure related to redistricting, the question is whether to approve new lines that would reduce the county Legislature from 15 seats to 11. The changes would affect the 2023 Legislature election with the downsized body taking office in 2024.

The chief reason for making this change is to eliminate the Legislature's need for weighted voting when the full body meets to consider resolutions and local laws. Because of the disparities in population among the current 15 districts, individual legislators have varying numbers of weighted votes. That's a requirement under state law.

This proposal brings population differences among districts within a range that allows for a one-vote-per-person system. And that's a much better way to run a policymaking body such as the county Legislature. Each county legislator has the same basic job and makes the same base pay, and their voting power should reflect that. Moreover, each resident of Cayuga County should be entitled to the representation that equates to a full vote.

A large bipartisan majority of current county legislators saw the wisdom of this move and voted over the summer to put the redistricting measure in front of voters this fall. The proposed district lines they supported were drawn by the bipartisan county board of elections. This is not a measure that benefits any major political party more than the others.

There has been some opposition to the redistricting measure, with the biggest criticism focused on the proposed reduction of elected seats. Fewer legislators means more people to represent for those who take office in 2024.

While that's a valid argument in a vacuum, the actual changes in per-district population are not significant. And don't forget that today's legislators are representing fewer people than their predecessors did in 1994, the year this body was reduced from 21 to 15 members. An estimated 83,000 people lived in Cayuga County that year, compared with 75,900 as of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau states.

Another reason to support this redistrict measure is that it should result in some minor budgetary savings for taxpayers (as long as lawmakers don't give themselves big raises or add to their benefits).

Finally, a smaller group should engage in more efficient deliberations and be able arrive at consensus on important issues that have sometimes been bogged down the 15-person Legislature.

The Citizen endorses a yes vote on proposal two in this year's election.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.