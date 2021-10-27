Our view: Vote 'yes' on measures to increase voting in New York

Among the proposals to amend the state constitution that will be decided this Election Day are two aimed at the voting process itself — and we encourage voters to approve them both.

Proposal #3 on the back of state ballots will be a measure to allow same-day voter registration. Currently, New Yorkers need to register to vote at least 10 days before an election, so the change would allow people to register on Election Day, if they choose, and still have their votes counted.

Another proposal would authorize "no-excuse" absentee voting, eliminating the need to show a valid reason for not being able to vote in person, such as illness, disability or the need to be absent from one's home county on Election Day. No-excuse absentee voting was allowed in the last election to lessen the need to have people visit polling sites during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it worked out fine, with about 2 million New Yorkers casting their votes for president without needing to leave their homes.

Opponents claim these measures would lead to a proliferation of voter fraud, but there's no evidence to back that up beyond an occasional anecdotal example, and these aren't some new — or untested — voting reforms. There are already 20 states that allow same-day voter registration, and 34 states do not require voters to have a particular reason to vote by absentee ballot. New York is squarely in the middle of the curve on these steps aimed at making the voting process more accessible, so we have the benefit of learning from the implementations done in other states.

We think efforts to increase citizen participation in our representative democracy are vital, and that's the goal behind these two state constitutional amendments. Both of these measures are common sense approaches to boosting voter participation, and we hope that voters approve them.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

