Our view: Voters deserve candidate debates

Although candidates may change, federal and state election seasons often feature the same tired campaign gamesmanship when it comes to debates.

Incumbents, no matter the party, aim to drastically limit debates with their challengers, sometimes refusing to debate at all. The newcomers, meanwhile, often go overboard, demanding an unrealistically large number of debates.

Debates are by no means a perfect tool for informing voters, but they are a vital one. It's the clearest way to see how they candidates differ on issues and how they handle themselves in an unscripted, pressured environment.

In the race for governor this year between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the pattern is playing out. Hochul will only commit to one debate, late in the campaign season, in New York City. Zeldin is calling for five or more throughout the state, and he refuses to participate in the one that Hochul says she will attend unless she agrees to do more.

Hochul absolutely should do more than one debate. The journalists who would ask questions in New York City are certainly going to overlook some key issues for voters in upstate areas. The same would be true in reverse if a single debate was held upstate.

That said, we also think five is unnecessarily high for a statewide race. We can't imagine there would much to learn from a fourth or fifth debate that had not already been covered. And the possibility that Zeldin's line in the sand could result in zero actual debates is a complete disservice.

Both of these candidates like to position themselves as politicians who focus on results, who don't play the partisan games that most voters despise. It's time for both of them to act like grownups and direct their respective campaigns to agree to multiple debates in multiple parts of the state.

We also call for the same commitment from the candidates seeking state legislative and congressional office this fall. The debate series annually produced by Cayuga Community College's telecommunications department in partnership with The Citizen has extended invitations to all of the candidates in those races within the county, and we certainly hope all of them will take part.

