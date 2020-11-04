Our view: Voting just one part of civic engagement

Presidential elections get the bulk of the attention in American politics — and for good reason, because our presidents have a great deal of influence not only at home but around the world. But we hope that people who voted in this most recent election don't take the next four years off.

There was a big increase in participation in the election process this year, and that's a good thing for democracy, because a small number of people should never be given the power to pick the representatives for governments large or small.

Being an active participant in government, however, means more than going to the voting booth, and we encourage people to also become more engaged in what's going on day-to-day in the community and state. After elected officials take office, it should still be the people who help steer the work that they do — and that's a particularly easy thing to do on the local level.

Consider attending (or in this pandemic, watching on video conference of) your local school, town, village, city and school district board meetings — maybe even think about running for local office at some point.