Our view: 'Wartime effort' against COVID-19 can't be delayed

A majority of Americans support the $1.9 trillion in virus relief proposed by the administration of President Joe Biden, but more than a month after Biden's inauguration the plan is being delayed by partisan bickering over the scope of the package.

Biden understands that getting COVID-19 under control will require what he called a "wartime effort" and has set a goal of vaccinating 300 million people by the end of the summer. Federal resources are desperately needed to coordinate procurement and delivery of millions of doses of vaccine, and every additional day of delay means a corresponding loss of life.

But fighting the virus itself is only part of the battle. The devastating effects the pandemic has had on the economy also require a wartime effort to repair. The economy has lost 10 million jobs since the pandemic began, and state and local governments are unable to balance their books in the face of historic losses in sales tax revenue. Millions of Americans are behind on their rent and utilities and many are having difficulty simply feeding their families.

Lawmakers debating the size and scope of this plan are failing to acknowledge that we are in an unprecedented economic challenge — one that requires a "wartime" effort of big and bold action from the federal government.