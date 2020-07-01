Our view: Washington must provide more COVID-19 relief

Several stories that went online at auburnpub.com on Tuesday and are published in the Wednesday print edition of The Citizen cover different institutions but are all connected by one important need for action: Congress and the White House must get another coronavirus relief package done.
One story is about the city of Auburn facing a huge cut to one of its key revenue streams: annual aid from New York state. As part of the state budget austerity measures Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has been given to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, cities that just wrapped up their fiscal year saw 20% reductions in their recent aid payments. In Auburn, that amounts to roughly $1 million. Local officials are hopeful the funds could be restored in the fall — but federal funding is the key to making it happen.
Another story is Cuomo's announcement that eight additional states are being added to the list of places from which visitors to New York will be required to quarantine because of spiking COVID-19 cases around the nation. It's an understandable step, but certainly is also a blow to the state's already struggling leisure and hospitality industry.
The third story to highlight is Auburn Community Hospital's announcement that it decided to suspend its plan to allow patient visitation. Officials said the concern about community spread of the coronavirus, particularly with a holiday weekend that could result in people being exposed, led them to reassess. ACH's action could well be the first of many local actions we see in the coming weeks to slow or reverse reopening.
All three stories are troubling but real reminders that this pandemic remains a huge problem that's still dramatically affecting life in Cayuga County. Yes, we've progressed through the state's economic reopening plan and our current COVID-19 case volume is low. But serious challenges remain, and given the dramatic uptick in nationwide coronavirus cases, they aren't going to magically disappear anytime soon.
Several weeks ago, the Democratically controlled House of Representatives passed a relief package in a vote that fell largely on party lines. Despite having numerous provisions that members of both parties support, the Republican-led Senate has shown no interest in taking action. The nation cannot afford to wait any longer.
State and local governments are quickly running out of money. Key federal safety nets for unemployed citizens and small businesses are expiring this month. Jobless numbers remain historically high. The time for action is now.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
