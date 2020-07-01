Our view: Washington must provide more COVID-19 relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several stories that went online at auburnpub.com on Tuesday and are published in the Wednesday print edition of The Citizen cover different institutions but are all connected by one important need for action: Congress and the White House must get another coronavirus relief package done.

One story is about the city of Auburn facing a huge cut to one of its key revenue streams: annual aid from New York state. As part of the state budget austerity measures Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has been given to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, cities that just wrapped up their fiscal year saw 20% reductions in their recent aid payments. In Auburn, that amounts to roughly $1 million. Local officials are hopeful the funds could be restored in the fall — but federal funding is the key to making it happen.

Another story is Cuomo's announcement that eight additional states are being added to the list of places from which visitors to New York will be required to quarantine because of spiking COVID-19 cases around the nation. It's an understandable step, but certainly is also a blow to the state's already struggling leisure and hospitality industry.