Our view: Wave of obituaries drives home the real cost of COVID-19

Death announcements have a long tradition in community newspapers, and we've always believed that publishing obituaries is one our most important responsibilities. In the absence of a public recognition of death, many people would remain unaware of the passing of the coworkers, teachers, neighbors and friends they have known over the years.

Over the past few weeks, however, we've been saddened as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an avalanche of obituaries coming our way, and we can only hope that the community has been shaken by it, too, so that more people might resolve to get serious about stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been no shortage of numbers, percentages, charts and graphs breaking down the spread of the virus on the local, state, national and international level, but it becomes very real and very personal to see the names and faces of our neighbors who have died from COVID-19 and to read about the lives they led and the families they left behind.

While not all of the recent deaths in Auburn and Cayuga County have been caused by the virus, many of them were, and we fear that there will be many more to follow. Sadder still is the fact that, in many cases, loved ones have been unable to visit the dying in their final hours or hold a traditional funeral service for them.