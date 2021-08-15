Our view: We don't need another week of Cuomo at helm

In a manner typical of his condescending and ego-driven style of governing, Andrew Cuomo put a timetable on when he would step down from office in disgrace.
In his resignation speech delivered Tuesday, the current governor announced he would walk away from the job in 14 days. He said he needed to stick around for a while so his successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, could have an orderly transition into the highest state government office.
But the truth is the governor just can't stomach the idea of walking away immediately. But he is only hurting the state, because the truth is he no longer has any practical ability to lead the state. The Legislature has no interest in working with him, and rightfully so. His agency commissioners are figuring out their own personal futures. And the public has lost all respect and interest in heeding his words.
This all comes at a time when the COVID-19 virus is starting to rage again, thanks to the Delta variant and a still-too-low vaccination rate, among other issues.
Two major pandemic-related matters in New York state should be dealt with in clear and decisive actions coordinated by the governor's office and the state Legislature: A strong science-driven policy on reopening schools and legislation to fix an issue with the state's eviction moratorium cited in a recent Supreme Court decision. Neither can happen with Cuomo in charge, and that's a tremendous disservice to the people of New York.
Kathy Hochul is among the most prepared people to take over as governor as we've ever had. She's held elected public office at the local, federal and state level, so she knows how the executive branch should interact with Washington and town and city halls. She's traveled the state and made important connections for several years; she's on a first-name basis with scores of local leaders in New York state who are eager to have her in charge.
There is absolutely no good reason she should not be Gov. Kathy Hochul today.
We urge all of our elected officials to call for the governor to move up his resignation effective date, and allow New York government to have some badly needed stability as soon as possible.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.