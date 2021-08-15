Our view: We don't need another week of Cuomo at helm

In a manner typical of his condescending and ego-driven style of governing, Andrew Cuomo put a timetable on when he would step down from office in disgrace.

In his resignation speech delivered Tuesday, the current governor announced he would walk away from the job in 14 days. He said he needed to stick around for a while so his successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, could have an orderly transition into the highest state government office.

But the truth is the governor just can't stomach the idea of walking away immediately. But he is only hurting the state, because the truth is he no longer has any practical ability to lead the state. The Legislature has no interest in working with him, and rightfully so. His agency commissioners are figuring out their own personal futures. And the public has lost all respect and interest in heeding his words.

This all comes at a time when the COVID-19 virus is starting to rage again, thanks to the Delta variant and a still-too-low vaccination rate, among other issues.