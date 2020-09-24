Our view: We're all in this together, and we need to wear a mask

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the country surpassed 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week, Cayuga County officials reported that the county has insufficient access to conduct the number of tests it is being asked to perform under new state mandates designed to track and slow the spread of the disease. At the same time, the Cayuga County Board of Health said that several area businesses were recently given consent orders and $50 fines for violating the state order requiring that face masks be worn when social distancing can't be maintained in public spaces.

Through most of the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, schools and businesses were shut down and people stayed home more often than not. Essential businesses such as grocery stores put in place rigorous cleaning and sanitizing protocols, added signage to remind shoppers about staying apart, and required both employees and guests to wear face coverings.

We understand that after so many months have gone by that people may naturally become complacent — or simply sick and tired of wearing masks — but these indoor practices are especially important now that schools and colleges are back in session and a growing number of businesses are reopening, which increases the potential for community spread.