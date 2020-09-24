Our view: We're all in this together, and we need to wear a mask

As the country surpassed 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week, Cayuga County officials reported that the county has insufficient access to conduct the number of tests it is being asked to perform under new state mandates designed to track and slow the spread of the disease. At the same time, the Cayuga County Board of Health said that several area businesses were recently given consent orders and $50 fines for violating the state order requiring that face masks be worn when social distancing can't be maintained in public spaces.
Through most of the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, schools and businesses were shut down and people stayed home more often than not. Essential businesses such as grocery stores put in place rigorous cleaning and sanitizing protocols, added signage to remind shoppers about staying apart, and required both employees and guests to wear face coverings.
We understand that after so many months have gone by that people may naturally become complacent — or simply sick and tired of wearing masks — but these indoor practices are especially important now that schools and colleges are back in session and a growing number of businesses are reopening, which increases the potential for community spread.
The county has escaped the worst of the pandemic, but things are somewhat under control exactly because most people have been following the commonsense rules of life during the pandemic, so we found it quite disappointing to hear multiple reports of retailers in the area ignoring mask requirements for staff or allowing mask-less customers to roam freely around stores.
Cayuga County has had nearly 200 COVID-19 cases, and three people have died from the virus since March. Those numbers could easily rise if too many people take too many chances. We are all in this together. Stopping community spread means everyone must play their part — and that means wearing masks, whether you like it or not.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!