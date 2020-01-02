Some years, the Cayuga County Legislature's organizational meeting in early January has been a scripted exercise. Legislators already figured out who they would select to be their leader for the coming year, and the meeting was simply fulfilling the requirement to make it official in public.
This year sounds like it could be different. Heading into Thursday's night's meeting at 6 p.m. in the Legislature chambers of the Cayuga County Office Building, a clear consensus of who will be chosen as 2020 chairperson had not emerged from either party in the 15-member body.
Republicans hold an especially slim weighted-vote majority in the Legislature as a result of November's elections. Legislator Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling, is not interested in continuing as chairperson, and neither party has publicly expressed unanimous support for a candidate to replace him.
With that in mind, we urge legislators to keep a few important details in mind as they figure out who should lead.
First, the 2020 chair needs to be someone who can bring people together and build bipartisan consensus. The county Legislature will not make progress if both parties emulate their elected colleagues in Albany and Washington and decide they can't give an inch on any issue to the other party. A chairperson sets the tone for the partisanship level within the full body.
Second, the next chairperson needs to be someone who can commit considerable time to being in the county office building frequently and to being accessible to other legislators, the public and departments heads. Cayuga County government currently operates without a day-to-day leader after the spring firing of the county administrator, so the Legislature chairperson has to be able to help fill that void until a new or interim administrator can be brought on board.
Finally, the next chairperson needs to have a strong grasp of the complexities of running county government in New York state. Some legislators bring more experience and knowledge of government operations than others, and that mix is good for the legislative body as a whole. But a chairperson can't be someone who needs to learn on the job.
The last point we hope legislators consider is the transparency of the process. Thursday's meeting should be fully open; there is no good reason for closed-door caucuses to engage in political favor trading before the public vote. All candidates who think they should be chairman should state their case in public, and then legislators should vote and explain their decisions in the same manner.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.