Our view: What's next for Katko and his 34 GOP colleagues?

There's no question that U.S. Rep. John Katko was on the right side of history last week when helped usher through House passage of bipartisan legislation to establish a Jan. 6 commission. The nation must have a congressional investigation into how the horrific Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol happened.

As the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, Katko worked with his Democratic counterpart, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, to get a deal in place. And Katko then stood up against his conference's leadership and brought 34 other Republican House members along in the vote approving the bill.

That many votes against party leadership is significant. Such large divisions within one conference just don't happen in Washington these days.

But if this bill fails in the U.S. Senate, and there are strong indications it could following Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell's opposition, America will once again be heading down a dangerous path. That path is the one in which the official position of the Republican Party supports former President Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent, a lie that is eroding this nation's democratic form of government.