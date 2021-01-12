Our view: Why censuring Trump is a terrible option

Following the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol, this editorial board joined hundreds of other newspapers across the country in calling for President Donald Trump's swift removal. There was clear evidence that his words and actions incited the awful actions that took place.
Sadly, but predictably, the majority of sitting Republican members of Congress are failing to act on the situation with the clarity this dark moment in our nation's history requires.
But the good news is that unlike the 2020 impeachment, in which all but one Republican decided Trump's abuse of power and obstruction of Congress didn't warrant the charge, there are several GOP representatives and senators who agree that Trump must formally be held accountable in some way.
But it appears that within that group, the preference is for a congressional censure resolution against Trump, not impeachment. A censure is essentially a slap on the wrist, which in some cases may be appropriate. But in this crisis, it's drastically inadequate.
A western New York Republican congressman, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, made the case this week for censure and against impeachment in a New York Times column. This paragraph gets to the heart of his argument:
"Rushing through the substantive and procedural requirements for such a monumental action will directly diminish the validity of impeachment. We cannot rush to judgment simply because we want retribution or, worse, because we want to achieve a particular political outcome."
The argument sounds weighty, but it's actually weak. Unlike other impeachments, there's no need to hear from whistleblowers or dig through troves of records. Donald Trump's words, written on Twitter and spoken out loud on national television, are available for the whole nation. They started during the overnight hours after polls closed, when he unilaterally declared himself the winner, the first of many abominably low moments for a sitting U.S. president during the post-election period.
Trump then peddled an obvious lie over the next two months to get his base angry, got support from a frightening number of GOP members of Congress, and repeatedly called masses of enraged people to Washington, D.C., on a specific date: Jan. 6.
And on that day, as Congress was convening to certify the clear result that Trump had lost the election, he told the frenzied crowd to go to the Capitol, minutes after his personal attorney told them it was time for "trial by combat."
Reed's argument that impeachment would be nothing more than retribution or political games dangerously dismisses the gravity of what took place on Jan. 6: A group of terrorists took control of our Capitol as a result of the president's words and actions.
That brings us back to censure. Any member of Congress who believes censure is appropriate at this moment should think through why they are willing to formally rebuke the president. There must be a reason. Then consider if the punishment fits the offense, which in this case is fomenting a mob to attack our government.
The "validity of impeachment" is indeed on the line, as Reed states. But for the opposite reasons he outlined.
If incitement of insurrection does not meet the standards of high crimes and misdemeanors required for impeachment, nothing will. And that means we'd have presidents with completely unchecked power, which is the beginning of the end of our representative democracy.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.