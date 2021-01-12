Our view: Why censuring Trump is a terrible option

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The argument sounds weighty, but it's actually weak. Unlike other impeachments, there's no need to hear from whistleblowers or dig through troves of records. Donald Trump's words, written on Twitter and spoken out loud on national television, are available for the whole nation. They started during the overnight hours after polls closed, when he unilaterally declared himself the winner, the first of many abominably low moments for a sitting U.S. president during the post-election period.

Trump then peddled an obvious lie over the next two months to get his base angry, got support from a frightening number of GOP members of Congress, and repeatedly called masses of enraged people to Washington, D.C., on a specific date: Jan. 6.

And on that day, as Congress was convening to certify the clear result that Trump had lost the election, he told the frenzied crowd to go to the Capitol, minutes after his personal attorney told them it was time for "trial by combat."

Reed's argument that impeachment would be nothing more than retribution or political games dangerously dismisses the gravity of what took place on Jan. 6: A group of terrorists took control of our Capitol as a result of the president's words and actions.