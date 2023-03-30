Although a specific state aid number won't be known until the state budget gets passed, we believe the Auburn school district is in a good position to give taxpayers a well-needed break this year.

The school board is currently considering a budget proposal that would increase the tax levy 1.99 percent. And while that's not a big number, it should be even smaller, given the big state aid increase on its way to the district.

After years of being shortchanged by the state, Auburn is in line for a foundation aid increase of 22.2%. That additional $8 million comes after a $4 million increase the district received for the current school year.

We understand the district's reasoning that a series of small tax increases is better than one large one in the face of ever-increasing expenses, but we don't think it's fair to point out that the increase would be well below the rate of inflation. Inflation is currently at a decades-long high — a good reason in itself for doing everything possible to ease the burden on struggling families.

Keeping the increase below the state-mandated tax cap of 2.3% is also not a great argument for a 1.99% increase, as the Cayuga County Legislature demonstrated with its most recent budget.

The county was working within a tax cap of around 6% for its budget but eventually lowered a proposed 1.5% tax levy increase to 1% — specifically citing the need to help residents who are struggling.

We urge the school board to also give struggling residents as much of a break as possible by looking carefully at expenses and/or the use of additional fund balance to bring that tax levy increase down a bit more before approving the budget this year.

