Our view: Work with Canada to get the border back open

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. It was the right thing to do at the time, but an agreement needs to be worked out to allow people to cross the border more freely.

Canada plans to keep the travel restrictions in place until 75% of its citizens have had at least one dose of vaccine, but Rep. Elise Stefanik said recently that the United States should just go ahead and open things up, whether Canada likes it or not.

Stefanik's North Country district includes a wide swath of New York state that borders Canada, so we share her frustration with the slow pace of progress. Cross-border traffic is a big factor in Finger Lakes tourism, and we'd love nothing more than to welcome our Canadian friends back with open arms. But rather than try to bully Canada, the U.S. should be working on ways to help move things along.