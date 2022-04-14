Our view: Wrong time to squeeze Auburn taxpayers with increases

The latest 2022-23 budget proposal for the city of Auburn calls for a 2.28% tax levy increase. The Auburn school district plans to put a budget up for public vote that includes a 2.5% bump.

We urge both entities to change those plans and give taxpayers break this year, because both are currently in pretty solid fiscal shape at a time when city residents are facing economic hardships.

We understand that hundreds of factors go into these spending plans, but the American Rescue Plan Act resulted in the city being on the receiving end of more than $21 million from Washington, and the school district is in line for whopping 10.8% increase in foundation aid from the state that amounts to about $3.5 million extra dollars over a period of three years.

At the same time, a report out this week shows that inflation has risen at the fastest pace in 40 years, and consumers are facing skyrocketing prices for basic essentials like groceries and gasoline.

With the extra federal funds coming to local government and school districts, they are in a position to give people a break this year without hurting their own financial positions, and there's no question that people could use a break, especially in the city, where the council just approved a water rate increase and have indicated an increase in the solid waste collection fee is coming, as well.

The Auburn school board and the Auburn City Council should find ways to lower the proposed tax levy increases that are currently in their budget proposals. It would be an action that follows the lead of Cayuga County, which prioritized a flat tax levy in its budget that was approved at the end of 2021, and both should be able to accomplish it without having to cut programs or staff.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

