It starts and ends with the lying.

On President Donald Trump's second day in office, he put his press secretary in front of the cameras to deliver a message to the American people about his inauguration. “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe. ... These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

The evidence to prove that this was a false claim was overwhelming. And to many observers, it was a frightening sign of what might be ahead. If a president could lie so easily about something so inconsequential, what will happen when there are more serious matters – issues of life and death?

We got the answer this year with the worst public health crisis to hit this nation since 1918. The lies continued, but enough people believed them to fuel one of the worst spreads of COVID-19 in the world. And now, not even a year after the virus entered the United States, we're seeing a third wave of massive infection, with active cases at record levels and hospitalizations and deaths once again trending up. Yet this president insists publicly that the virus is not a big deal, that the attention it gets is a political tactic. He continues to pack maskless people into political rallies and push the dangerous conspiracy theory that COVID-19 will just go away the day after the election.

This country is as divided as it's been since at least the massive civil unrest of the 1960s, and perhaps going back to the Civil War. That's a threat to our nation's security and prosperity. We must demand leadership that works to bring people together again. And doing that starts with telling the truth. If your word is not trusted at all by more than half of the population, there's no way you can be an effective leader.

We could fill our entire opinion page with examples of Trump's disturbing and sometimes democracy-threatening actions and lies. He may call it a “hoax” and claim he was totally exonerated, but the Mueller Report provided solid proof that Trump obstructed justice during that investigation and it showed clearly that Russia was actively helping his campaign. While there's no public evidence he directly colluded with this enemy nation, Mueller and a bipartisan Senate panel both found plenty of evidence that Russia was trying to help Trump win the 2016 election and the Trump campaign welcomed it.

Trump may claim that his 2019 pressure campaign on the newly elected president of Ukraine was a “perfect” use of executive power, but the House investigation and subsequent impeachment hearings and Senate trial revealed his willingness to do anything for his own benefit, even if it endangered an ally and undermined our democracy.

Plenty of loyal Republicans are disturbed by these and other Trump actions. We've seen an unprecedented number of high-profile Republican leaders (although none in Congress) oppose this incumbent president and/or endorse his opponent.

For people who believe that a vote against Trump could lead to some kind of radical left-wing takeover of our nation, we ask you to take a good look at Joe Biden. This is a man whose adult life has been a commitment to public service. He has acted with grace and determination through considerable personal tragedy and challenges. Biden's career as a U.S. Senator was notable for his bipartisanship, with a focus on building productive working relationships with fellow Republicans and Democrats. In the White House as President Barack Obama's vice president, Biden was often the person who would go to Capitol Hill to work out solutions when serious obstacles emerged. He also was integral to the Obama administration's efforts to foster the American economy's rebound from a deep recession inherited from the Bush administration.

But in the end, despite all turmoil of the past four years, the choice we must make in this presidential election still boils down to a simple a question. Do you believe this country is in a better place today than it was in the fall of 2016?

We believe the answer is obvious. We are fighting (and largely losing) a pandemic, our economy remains far weaker than it was, and our nation is mired in ugly division. Only a Joe Biden presidency gives us a chance to fix that.

The Citizen endorses Joe Biden for president of the United States.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

