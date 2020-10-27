The Citizen Editorial Board: Barber, Helming, Mannion are best Senate choices

Barber is a farmer who also has experience in elected office and in government policy. His resume includes serving as a special assistant to the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and as state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency. Though he's a Democrat, he has concerns with the state's bail law changes enacted by the majority conference he hopes to join, and he believes upstate New York is often overlooked by the downstate-heavy majority. But he also argues, wisely, that being in the majority party is the best way to get some concrete results. Barber clearly would be a strong representative of the important agricultural industry in this district.

Oberacker also has local government experience as a town supervisor and then as a county legislator, and is the owner of a company that supplies products for the food industry. He certainly has a good sense of how local government and state government affect each other, and his experience as a business owner gives him a helpful perspective when it comes to the state's economic development policies. Oberacker believes that spending cuts across the board in state government are the first step in dealing with the state's budget deficit. We believe such an approach is misguided, as state agencies have unique needs that need to be examined carefully when reducing spending; some certainly do need cuts, but others would be decimated by them. Oberacker is also against asking the ultra-wealthy to pick up more of the tax burden, and he rejects his opponent's intriguing suggestion to tax Wall Street transactions as a means to add revenue to the state budget.