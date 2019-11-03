The race for Cayuga County district attorney features candidates with vastly different legal experience on their resumes: incumbent Jon Budelmann has been solely a prosecutor for 27 years while political newcomer Thomas Turturo has done a wide array of legal work but never prosecuted a case.
Budelmann is closing out his third four-year term after first winning election in 2007. Prior to that, he had been with the office since 1995, serving in the roles of assistant district attorney and chief ADA.
Budelmann's experience has given him valuable perspective on the balancing act that a DA's office must perform. Sometimes convicting people and pressing for prison sentences isn't the best way to deliver justice and keep a community safe over the long term. Other times it absolutely is necessary, especially for the most violent and persistent offenders. Running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines, Budelmann teaches a criminal justice class at Cayuga Community College and has served on the boards of several community service organizations.
Although he's never been a prosecutor, Turturo said that his background has given him an intricate understanding of the law and the workings of a courtroom. In 10 years of practicing law, he has worked on bankruptcy, estate, traffic and misdemeanor cases, most recently focusing his Auburn practice on criminal defense. Turturo said his lack of prosecutorial experience is not a hindrance to his campaign, because as a litigation attorney he has worked in courtrooms across the state, developed good working relationships with judges, and come to understand the importance of working for the best outcome for defendants and crime victims. Turturo, running on the Democratic and Working Families lines, said that Budelmann's office sometimes fails people by sending them to prison even when they are good candidates for drug treatment. Conversely, he believes that sex offenders are often given sentences that are far too lenient.
A big factor voters should weigh in this race is timing. There are signficant changes coming after the first of the year regarding how DAs are going to be required to handle cases, and it's important that Cayuga County has an experienced team in place prepared to take on the additional workload. Budelmann's decades of experience prosecuting cases is an invaluable asset to the people of the county, and he also has a team of tested and proven assistants ready to take on the new challenge. Turturo is simply not ready at this time to build and manage a large staff that could handle the workload.
You have free articles remaining.
We do need to address the recent revelation that an assistant district attorney in Budelmann's office has accused the DA of initiating a physical altercation and telling him to leave the office after the employee provided military activation notice. We find the allegation troubling, but we also don't know the whole story at this juncture. An internal county government investigation is ongoing and in the absence of any concrete evidence of wrongdoing, we are not prepared to suggest that Budelmann should be turned out of office.
With everything to consider in this campaign, it may be helpful to consider one simple but vital question. If you or a loved one was a crime victim, who would you want handling your case? Common sense points to the highly experienced and accomplished incumbent.
We endorse Jon Budelmann for district attorney.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.