The Citizen Editorial Board: Carabajal should join Manktelow in state Assembly

Lemondes has done his homework, but his campaign seems to have a stronger focus on national and statewide issues than the particular needs of the Assembly district he seeks to represent. In a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Cortland County, Lemondes said his first two priorities are the military and the police, arguing that building a strong economy depends first and foremost on the need to "restore public order." But while some U.S. cities have seen violent protests arise over issues of social justice, there haven't been widespread problems in upstate New York — especially not in the rural 126th Assembly District.

Carabajal is a professor at Cayuga Community College and lists education and water quality among her top priorities. She recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest immediate threat facing the state because of its wide-ranging effects on public health, business and education, and said that her first effort, if elected, will be securing any and all state and federal funding to assist with recovery.

A former member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education and Auburn City Council, Carabajal was on the council when toxins from harmful algal blooms were found in the city water supply and worked in tandem with city, county and state officials to address the problem.