With four contested races for seats on the Cayuga County Legislature, one of our main concerns is having people in place who understand the importance of fixing the county's broken power structure and getting to work to find a new administrator. It's a better option than giving a chairperson the bulk of the power based on the political makeup of the Legislature, and moving to an elected county executive ignores the fact that a position such as that is really only viable in high-population counties. The problem Cayuga County has had with its appointed administrators has been that the Legislature has consistently failed to find a person they were willing and/or able to work with, so finding the right person for the job will be the most important challenge for legislators to take on after the first of the year.
In District 8, representing Venice, Genoa and Locke, Democrat Joe DeForest is running for reelection against the former representative he ousted in 2015, Hans Pecher, a Conservative.
DeForest was a member of the search committee that led to the hiring of the most recent county administrator, and although J. Justin Woods' relationship with the Legislature quickly turned sour, DeForest remains committed to the goal of hiring an expert to oversee the day-to-day operations of the county and make decisions based on policy direction from the Legislature.
DeForest would like to see the county help coordinate educational outreach programs to help alleviate the damage caused by alcohol, drugs and domestic violence; he understands that renovating the Cayuga County Office Building is the most cost-effective option (rather than building a new facility) for addressing the structural and logistical deficiencies there. DeForest sees the benefit of correcting the current weighted voting on the Legislature, wherein some legislators have more power than others based on the population of their districts.
Pecher's platform of smaller government and lowered spending certainly makes sense with regard to shared services — and he is correct to point out that the buyouts of two county administrator contracts cost county taxpayers a great deal of money. But Pecher also seems to instinctively say "no" to almost any proposal, no matter how much long-term sense those proposals may make. He is critical of the county having hired outside experts to help define the duties of an administrator and make recommendations for operating county government more effectively and he shows disdain for the idea that the document they produced can offer any guidance. We appreciate DeForest's measured, commonsense and open-minded approach to working as a member of the Legislature, and we endorse him for the District 8 seat.
The race for District 10 in Auburn features two newcomers to politics: Ed Darrow and Heidi Nightengale.
As a member of the Auburn Zoning Board of Appeals for 26 years, Darrow has worked with both Democrats and Republicans in government. He knows the city's neighborhoods better than most people do and understands the need for a proper balance of commercial properties and wants to encourage business growth as a means of bringing in more sales tax revenue. He has been studying the work being done to safeguard the Owasco Lake watershed. He has run a successful business for three decades, so he brings a good depth of experience in management, finance and budgeting. Darrow, running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines, understands how the Legislature works and what his role would be if elected.
Nightengale has an impressive record of community involvement with the Booker T. Washington Center, Social Justice Task Force and Human Services Coalition. Her professional roles at Neighborhood House and Cayuga Counseling Services have put her directly involved in issues that affect people's daily lives. Nightengale operates a small business, so she understands what it takes to help other entrepreneurs get started. But while she is genuinely concerned about providing services to the people of her district, she may underplaying the difficulty of being to deliver on her proposals, such as developing a community center in her district.
Overall, we believe that Darrow has the best chance of being an effective member of the Legislature, and we endorse him to become the representative for District 10.
Another pair of first-time candidates is running to represent Auburn's District 12.
Tom Adessa considers himself in the middle ground, and believes that there is too much polarization in politics. He is in favor of the possibility of reducing the number of legislators in the county but not to the extent that there would be too few ideas and opinions being shared. He sees the value in having the county participate with the city on a shared public safety complex but acknowledges that the logistics will be difficult to overcome. He wants the county to continue playing its part in combating the drug crisis with outreach in the form of education.
Adessa, running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines, insists that an elected county executive would give Auburn and Cayuga County a louder voice in Albany. His opponent, Tricia Ottley Kerr, points out that an elected executive would just bring more politics to an already divided Legislature. And having a voice in Albany completely depends upon the luck of sharing the political party that happens to be in power there at the time. Ottley Kerr has a strong understanding of the major issues facing the county, such as the need to not only continue to collaborate on setting new watershed regulations but to understand the challenges of implementing those regulations once they are complete. She would also bring to the Legislature a career background in economic development and a long list of community service participation, including serving on the boards of the Auburn Industrial Development Authority and Auburn Housing Authority. Running on the Democratic, Working Families and Auburn Party Lines, Ottley Kerr would bring a good breadth of knowledge and experience to the Legislature, and we endorse her for District 12.
The race for District 14, representing Auburn's south side, pits incumbent Mike Didio against first-time candidate Gwen Webber-McLeod.
Didio lists his top concern as protecting the Owasco Lake watershed, and he wants to see better collaboration between Auburn and Cayuga County as well as the other stakeholders in shaping new watershed regulations and combating harmful algal blooms. He's concerned about the adverse effects of farm runoff on water quality and remains somewhat wary of how much influence the agricultural community might have as watershed regulations get closer to being completed. He wants to use his background in alcohol and drug counseling to help steer programming aimed at education and treatment. But after two terms in office, Didio, running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines, lacks any real accomplishments to hang his hat on, and he fails to grasp the concept of a how county administrator and the Legislature should work together by backing those who would rather have legislators micromanage county government.
Webber-McLeod's list of priorities includes educating people about how the county Legislature works and how they can become engaged in it. She wants to increase mental health services for children and outreach for families in coordination with city leaders, schools, community foundations and agencies such as the United Way. She wants to help create a strong county administrator position — starting off with the way in which the search for the best candidate is conducted.
We believe that Webber-McLeod, running on the Democratic and Working Families lines, has a good chance of getting citizens more involved in their government and getting other members of the Legislature to change their ways when it comes to an effective working relationship with a professional administrator, and we endorse her for District 14.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.