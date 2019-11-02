This year's race for Auburn City Council has largely boiled down to one key question for voters: Do you believe Auburn has progressed the past four years and is heading in the right direction?
The candidates running for the two open councilor seats on the five-person body are offering vastly different answers to that question. Republican, Conservative and Independence party challengers Timothy Locastro and Adam Miller, along with Libertarian Party challenger Justin Burchard, have generally portrayed Auburn as a city in decline. Democratic, Working Families and Auburn party incumbents Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal have been touting what they describe as the city's positive transformation over the past four years.
Locastro has talked about his desire to cut spending and lower taxes, and he's criticized the city's all-Democratic council for not asking tough questions of city staff and of each other. He's said a lack of engagement on their part has resulted in bad decisions about items such as the planned new public safety building on Seminary Street, the location of the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and the parking alignment downtown. What we rarely heard from Locastro, though, were concrete proposals for what he would do differently. And in most of his answers to questions at forums, he failed to show a solid grasp of how city government runs.
His running mate, Adam Miller, shared the same criticisms of the heritage center location and parking downtown. He proposes getting religious leaders more involved in efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, and advocates for zero-based budgeting as a way to control spending. But Miller also failed to articulate a specific plan for how the city council could achieve many of his goals, such as cutting taxes and adding more businesses and jobs.
Of all the candidates, Burchard had the most negative view on the current state of the city. He says that downtown Auburn is dead, that playgrounds and parks are rusting and falling apart, and that the city isn't a safe place for children. Although we appreciated a few of Burchard's ideas, such as incentivizing department heads to come up with budget savings, we don't share his assessment of Auburn as a whole. Burchard also showed some ignorance of what city government does, as he pointed to fixes he'd like to make in schools (which is overseen by the school district) and Emerson Park (a county property).
As the incumbents, Carabajal and Giannettino, were eager to run on their records. They pointed to the millions of dollars in state grants that have been brought to Auburn so far with much more to come. The new heritage center has helped bring attention to Auburn's tourism industry and brought needed activity downtown during daylight hours on weekends. New restaurants, brewpubs and shops have opened. Sales tax revenues are up, reflecting more people coming to Auburn to spend money. Parks and playgrounds have been getting major renovations. And budgets have stayed within the state's tax cap.
Carabajal was elected to the council four years ago after serving on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, a role that helped her hit the ground running after she was sworn in as a councilor. She has command of city operations so she knows when to speak up and ask important questions on behalf of the taxpayer, but she also avoids micromanaging from the councilor's seat.
Giannettino also does a good job striking that balance of being a critical thinker on city proposals and policies while also being supportive of the professional staff in city government. He has done ride-alongs with city police and firefighters and garbage collection crews, so he can develop an understanding of the work staff does and the challenges they face. He's also been a vocal advocate for Auburn to get more state aid, something he would continue to do in a new term.
Should Giannettino and Carabajal win second terms along with Democratic incumbent Mayor Michael Quill, Auburn would continue operating with a council entirely controlled by one political party. In past elections, we've cited our concern about this setup as it can lead to a lack of public discussion and questioning, but there's a key difference in this year's race. Unlike in 2017 or 2015, we don't see a minority-party candidate with the needed experience and knowledge of city government to be an effective voice in that discussion. Most importantly, when we come back to that original question about how voters view the state of the city, we believe it's undeniable that Auburn has become a stronger city in the past four years.
The Citizen endorses Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal for Auburn City Council.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.