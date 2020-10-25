The Citizen Editorial Board: Imperfect Katko still better choice for CNY

The debate over the election for president of the United States has been heated for months if not years — and it's happened with a divided country carrying on under the watch of a divided Congress that has delivered little more than stalemate legislation more often than not.
And while it is certainly of the utmost importance who wins the White House, members of the Senate and House of Representatives will continue trying to forward legislation affecting the country as a whole, as well as the specific needs of their constituents back home. The race for the 24th Congressional District between incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, and challenger Dana Balter, D-Syracuse, is expected to be one of the closest in the country, and anyone who watches the least bit of television is already familiar with some of the millions of dollars being spent by both parties to try to influence the outcome.
Given the current political atmosphere and the blowback that some Republicans are getting as a result of controversial positions taken by President Donald Trump, Balter could certainly win the race. She came within five percentage points when she ran against Katko in 2018.
A key difference this time around is the coronavirus pandemic, and one of Balter's top priorities would be immediate legislation aimed at helping contain the spread of the virus and a relief package aimed at economic recovery. She additionally advocated for a major national investment in infrastructure as a means of creating jobs. She wants to protect and expand voting rights.
But much like we said leading up that that election, Balter still supports policies that fall well left of center in a district that doesn't lean too far to either side, such as universal, government-run health insurance. She's backed off that stance following the Democratic primary to align with Joe Biden's presidential campaign, but she's long been clear that her long-term goal would be replacement of private insurance.
Katko had supported the federal the tax cuts that helped fuel economic growth prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He now sees a bipartisan stimulus package as an emergency measure to help the economy. He has been an active member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats that works in tandem on legislation. He has supported trade policies that benefit Cayuga County businesses such as Nucor steel and Cayuga Milk Ingredients. In other words, he's continued to be tuned into the specific needs of the people and employers in the district.
We have been quite disappointed over the past two years in Katko's timid and sometimes absent responses to the divisive and downright dangerous rhetoric coming out of the White House regarding racial equality, freedom of the press — even the validity of the presidential election process itself. But he has been willing to say when he disagrees with Trump, and unlike many of his GOP colleagues, he's been far from an apologist for some of Trump's worst actions and policies.
More importantly, we have to put consideration for the local congressional district first.
Should Katko win this race he will begin his fourth term in January. He is a moderate with a bipartisan track record. He has made more friends than enemies in his time in Washington and has cordial and productive working relationships with both Republicans and Democrats. Whether it's a Biden or Trump presidency, that approach helps the 24th Congressional District.
The rhetoric on both sides has been as heated as ever, both on the national level and in the 24th Congressional District in central New York, but when the dust settles after Election Day, the representatives of the people of the United States are going to need to get back to work. And they need to work on behalf of all the people, not just the ones who supported their campaigns and certainly not just the leaders of their parties.
We believe that Katko has the best chance of more effectively representing the people of this district for two more years. But he's going to have to prove that he is who he says he is — and that means sometimes being a much more vocal check on the executive branch, no matter which party's candidate wins the White House.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
