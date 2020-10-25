The Citizen Editorial Board: Imperfect Katko still better choice for CNY

The debate over the election for president of the United States has been heated for months if not years — and it's happened with a divided country carrying on under the watch of a divided Congress that has delivered little more than stalemate legislation more often than not.

And while it is certainly of the utmost importance who wins the White House, members of the Senate and House of Representatives will continue trying to forward legislation affecting the country as a whole, as well as the specific needs of their constituents back home. The race for the 24th Congressional District between incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, and challenger Dana Balter, D-Syracuse, is expected to be one of the closest in the country, and anyone who watches the least bit of television is already familiar with some of the millions of dollars being spent by both parties to try to influence the outcome.

Given the current political atmosphere and the blowback that some Republicans are getting as a result of controversial positions taken by President Donald Trump, Balter could certainly win the race. She came within five percentage points when she ran against Katko in 2018.