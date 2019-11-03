For the fourth straight mayoral election, Auburn voters are seeing the names of Timothy Lattimore and Michael Quill on the ballot. For the first time since their initial contest in 2007, a third-party hopeful is also in the running.
Libertarian Party candidate Brett Tracy joined Democratic incumbent Quill and Republican challenger Lattimore in this year's race. His entry brought some new ideas to a campaign season that otherwise felt much like the previous battles in which Quill has defeated Lattimore by increasingly wider margins.
Lattimore, who's also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines, has been serving as a Cayuga County legislator for District 13 since winning that seat in 2009. His dedication to serving the city via elected service is admirable, as he's held posts as mayor and city council in the past. Like his previous unsuccessful campaigns against Quill, Lattimore used this campaign to complain that Quill is not vocal and active enough in the area of economic development. But he also continues to oversimplify how business recruiting works and he overstates his own track record in that area. And Lattimore's approach to that issue is much like the rest of his campaign in that he brought nothing different to the table from his three previous mayoral defeats.
Tracy, who lost convincingly to Lattimore in a Republican primary in the spring, picked up the Libertarian line but was mostly quiet until the final weeks of the race. We appreciated the energy he showed during that time, and he's someone who isn't afraid to speak his mind. But Tracy at times seems to be running with an axe to grind, often speaking about his dissatisfaction with city hall in dealing with his own issues as a landlord and discussing what he calls "rogue" city employees in the police department and other areas.
As the three-term incumbent, Quill has impressed voters enough to stay on the job for 12 years. During this current term, he's continued to be same stoic, steady leader he was the first eight years. Moreover, the city has witnessed unquestionable progress these past four years, with continued upgrades in downtown Auburn financed through state grants and private investments. A potential water quality crisis from the emergence of harmful algae on Owasco Lake has been alleviated with an impressive effort by city leaders to get the state on board with vital infrastructure investments. Parks, playgrounds and major bridges are getting fixed. And the city is working well with its state and federal representatives.
Based on his record of achievement and proven leadership, we endorse Michael Quill for Auburn mayor.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.