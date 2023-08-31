Lakeview sale raises several questions

After following all the various scenarios, reading The Citizen article and letting it all sink in regarding the sale of Lakeview Golf & Country Club, here are some thoughts. As a lifelong Owasco resident and a neighbor of Auburn / Lakeview G&CC, it woes me to see the demise of this over 100 year Owasco landmark and the purging of many fond memories for many Owasco natives, past club members and many visiting patrons alike! Evolution is inevitable and like other chapters in life, we all stop “trick or treating” at some point & we move on. …We’ll miss it & it will be disheartening to see it go just like when Deauville, The Old Pavilion, the Amusement Park & their fond memories eventually also vanished. …Que sera, sera!

Even though the sale itself is nothing unusual, some circumstances surrounding this particular sale warrants a few pertinent questions:

Shouldn’t there have been a town referendum (rather than just a zoom board meeting) on such an important town decision regarding Owasco tax $?

Where will the tax $ come from once the property is taken off the tax rolls?

What is the overall plan & cost for restructuring & then maintaining & securing the property?

Is the $900,000 grant actually guaranteed yet? What if the grant falls through?

Is there any other financial (or other) risks for Owasco taxpayers to consider?

Obviously nature development seems more plausible for the current watershed infrastructure rather than any commercial, industrial or housing development being more detrimental to the watershed.

On another note, it has been suggested there should or could be a public consensus as to how to best utilize the property available to the Town. A few possible options worthy of discussion:

Maintain 9 holes as a public course (Owasco CC is private) generating town income, especially with the hotel discussion back in the news. This could be an enhancement to a tourism plan.

If the option is available, perhaps retrofit the tennis court to pickle ball & maybe bocce etc. similar to the current playground facility as a recreational expansion for the town & tourism.

Also perhaps retrofit the old pool area to a nature or fish pond area, or something similar to go along with the nature theme already being proposed.

Maybe inquire for any other practical suggestions that coincide with the overall vision while at the same time benefiting the town’s residents, visitors & tourist.

Of course these are just “off the cuff” thoughts & ideas for discussion & consideration, but townsfolk curiosity deserves more cost, plans & vision details?

Any consideration or explanation is appreciated.

Brad Doan

Auburn

Setting the record straight on Case

Toni and Luke Colella – the self-appointed custodians of Theodore Case’s legacy as the Father of Talkies – have taken another cheap shot at the Cayuga Museum, which refuses to display the booklet they wrote about Case two decades ago.

This time, they quote a Case grandchild as having said that in 1980 the Museum had thrown all of Case’s files into a closet. Where were the Colellas in 1994 when Case’s grandchildren spoke during the dedication of the restored Case Research Lab? I interviewed them that day for the Buffalo News and they told no such story.

In fact, all 3,000 pages of Case’s lab notes and correspondence are neatly bound in volumes for the public to study. These archival copies were produced (and a copy for me and also for David Atkins) through a grant obtained by Hollywood actor Al Steigewald, Jr., whose grandfather was Case’s electrician.

Some months ago the Colellas had the audacity to suggest to Auburn Citizen readers that Case’s archives be taken away from the Cayuga Museum and given to the Shine Theater. This shows where their heart is.

After many years of work, I am now finishing my book, “Theodore W. Case: Forgotten Father of Talkies,” hopefully to be published in the coming year. That should set the record straight – and persuade the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – which falsely honored Lee DeForest with talkies – to award a posthumous Oscar to Case.

Anthony Cardinale

Buffalo

Republican debate an insult to Americans

A Debate last night or World War 3? That was an insult to all Americans that sounded like kids taunting each other. I saw 5 minutes before I got sick to my stomach. These are professional, educative politicians and their actions show how bad our country is being destroyed. I want on a refund on my taxes used to pay their salaries.

Betty Thomas

Auburn