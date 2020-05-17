Letter: A call to remember our veterans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wouldn’t it be great if we could rally as a community to remember our veterans in a very special way? How wonderful would it be to see a flag placed on every veteran’s grave at St. Joseph's Cemetery? Although, this is a hefty goal, perhaps we could, as a community, make a difference and attempt it.

We can achieve this is two ways:

If you are someone who already brings a graveside flag to a loved one’s grave, then you can bring one or two extra flags with you and place them on a veteran’s grave that does not have one.

If you currently have not done this in the past, then this is a great opportunity to start! You can place one or two flags on any veteran’s grave that does not have one.

Let us all come together (while social distancing of course) for our veterans that have gone before us and show them, and our community, how much we appreciate them and their service and sacrifices for our freedom. This year and each year to come! Together we can make a difference.

Helpful Hints:

Veteran graves can be identified by a plaque that is placed at the foot of their grave