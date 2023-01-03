Letter: A shining example for the Schine

As a former Auburnian I have fond memories of "Schine's Auburn," having spent many hours there during the '40s and '50s. Due to my education and career choices I have lived and worked in the Rockford-Belvidere area of northern Illinois for the past 57 years, but still keep current on what's happening in Auburn. Rockford was faced with a similar situation with our Coronado theater. The Coronado had been vacant for many years and was deteriorating. A group of concerned citizens decided that something needed to be done before the state of deterioration reached the point of no return. They formed a group known as "Friends of the Coronado" back in the '90s and worked with the community to secure funding. To make a long story short the beautifully restored Coronado of today is a successful performing arts venue. I invite anyone interested on what is possible to visit the Coronado website at friendsofthecoronado.org. It can be done with the right backing.