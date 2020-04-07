Letter: A tribute to our COVID-19 heroes

This poem is dedicated to all doctors, nurses, first responders, all in the health care field, public safety field, and the many volunteers fighting the war on COVID-19. I honor you.
In the Time of Corona
The death toll rises
in this war without bombs
this world-wide battle
ravaging nations
the enemy unseen
but clearly there
no bullets or artillery
can vanquish
the insidious foe
thousands upon thousands
struggle to breathe
COVID-19 attacking their lungs
slowly drowning them
mostly older generations succumb
to this grim reaper of 2020
doctors, nurses, first responders
all in the healthcare
and public safety fields
volunteers of all kinds
put their lives on the line
for those sick and dying
they are the soldiers doing battle
in this war to save lives
How do I repay them?
words, money, gifts
seem not enough
inconsequential compared
to their selfless sacrifice
I give them this poem
with my heartfelt respect
admiration and
incalculable gratitude
it’s all I can give
though not nearly enough
Jan Graham
Auburn
