Letter: A world without love would be awful

I would like to respond to Kimball Shinkoskey’s depressing letter about love and law. He seems to think that the two concepts cannot coexist. Laws provide order and structure, which are necessary to keep a society safe. Imagine if everyone in a society practiced love and kindness within those laws. That would be a highly evolved society with little, if any, crime, poverty or depression.

To me, that sounds like a better alternative to “depending on love instead of law seems to be at least partly responsible for our current plunge into greater and greater depths of crime and despair,” as Mr. Shinkoskey claims.

Is he suggesting we should do away with love and keep only the law? I find that scenario disturbing and frightening. I hope we never move in that direction, although some of the laws currently being written make me think there are people who want to go that way. Wouldn’t it be better to create and enforce laws from a compassionate perspective?

I would like to close this letter with a quote by Thomas Traherne, a 17th century Anglican minister. “What a world this would be if everything were loved as it should be.”

Joe Sarnicola

Auburn

