Letter: Abbott a voice for Cayuga County

Cayuga County has always been split between a few different state senators, but this year redistricting has given us one voice. Julie Abbott has proven, through her record of real results in the Onondaga County Legislature, that she is the best candidate to be our voice in Albany. Rachel May claims to be a central New Yorker – but by looking at her record, she continually sides with the downstate politicians ruining our state. During her time in Albany, May’s record clearly supports her New York City peers’ out-of-touch policies that are just too far left for central New York and Cayuga County.

While Julie Abbott was voting to cut property taxes by a record amount of 11% in Onondaga County, Rachel May was voting to increase the state budget by record amounts, ignoring the affordability crisis that we all feel in central New York.

While Julie Abbott was voting to equip law enforcement with the tools they need to keep us safe, Rachel May was peddling devastating policies like catch and release bail, the HALT Act and discovery reform, and earning the endorsement of a group that wants to defund the police.

While Julie Abbott chaired the Onondaga County Health and Human Services committee throughout COVID, working to keep the virus away from our most vulnerable and move toward economic recovery, Rachel May blocked investigations into Cuomo’s devastating policy of forcing COVID-positive patients into nursing homes and pushed for heavy-handed mandates.

Julie Abbott has my vote!

Vote Julie Abbott — we cannot afford Rachel May! Julie Abbott is a mom on a mission and Julie Abbott will be a strong voice for us in Cayuga County.

Sue Dwyer

Auburn

Sue Dwyer is the Cayuga County Clerk.